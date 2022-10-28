The Project

Katy Perry Explains ‘That’ Eye Twitch That Had Fans Concerned

Katy Perry made headlines after a bizarre eye twitch sent fas and conspiracy theorists into a frenzy this week; now, she has explained what it was all about.

The strange eye twitching sent conspiracy theorists into a frenzy and had fans worried for her health.

However, it was all just a PR stunt.

Perry used the viral video to announce her Las Vegas residency had been extended stating: “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!,” she captioned the video.

“This show is a non-stop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all,” she said.

“Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha,” she concluded.

Airline Staff Reveal The Real Reason You Can’t Move Seats During A Flight

