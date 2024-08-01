The Project

Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris’ campaign for the U.S. Presidential Election has an Aussie flavour, with John Farnharm's 'You're The Voice' used as a backing track on an unofficial campaign video.

The video, made by a supporter of Harris, posted to a user called 'Truth Matters', uses the iconic Aussie song as a backing track and has garnered more than 100,000 views on X.

The video shows a compilation of gaffes made by Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump before moving to showing clips themed around unity and togetherness.

Aussies who have seen the video have complimented the song choice and its use.

"What a superb use of our very own John Farnham's epic anthem," said one user.

"As Aussies, we're stoked to see our favourite song put to good use, America! Go get it done in November!"

"Great to hear the Aussie anthem I grew up with being used: You're The Voice by John Farnham. Makes my Australian-American heart happy," said another.

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

