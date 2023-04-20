The Project

K-Pop Star Moonbin Dies, Aged 25, Record Label Confirms

K-Pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25, his record label has confirmed.

Sotun Korean media had initially quoted police saying he was found unresponsive in his Seoul apartment prior to the management confirmation.

Moonbin "unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky", his label Fantagio said. The cause of death was not reported.

Moonbin was an actor and model before he joined the boy band Astro in 2016; he also performed with the sub-group Moonbin and Sanha.

The statement from Fantagio asked that everyone "refrain from speculative and malicious reports.’’

