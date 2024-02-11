The Project

Jimmy Barnes Announces New Tour Just Months After Having Emergency Heart Surgery

Jimmy Barnes is heading back on tour just months after having emergency heart surgery.

It will be a big few months for the rocker, who will be performing his first show this year at the Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 31.

“I’ll be playing a special Flesh and Wood 30th anniversary show,” he said on Instagram.

“It’s also Bluesfest’s 35th anniversary so it’s going (to be) a lot of fun.”

And then he’ll be finishing the Red Hot Summer tour in April, before heading out on his own ‘Hell of a Time’ Tour.

“I’m going to be heading out across the country for my ‘Hell of a Time’ Tour, which will be a stripped back, intimate, regional theatre tour starting in June in Perth, and going through until mid August where I’ll be finishing at the Sydney Opera House,” he said.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 19 for that tour.

Barnes underwent emergency heart surgery after a bacterial infection spread to his heart.

“It’s infected an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect, so I’ll be getting open heart surgery over the next few hours to clear this infection and put in a clean valve,” Barnes said at the time.

Image: Getty/Instagram/JimmyBarnes

