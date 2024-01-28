Jessica Biel Shares “Deeply Satisfying” Habit Of Eating In The Shower

In a recent TikTok post, the 41-year-old actress confessed, "I love to eat and drink in the shower. Shower-appropriate items like cereal or yoghurt. Coffee, tea, popsicles. I know, melt factor. But safe, you know, anything drops, you're good."

As a busy mother of two with singer Justin Timberlake, Biel claimed that the practice is excellent “for people who are multi-tasking”, advising viewers to utilise the shower's ledge as a convenient makeshift table for their snacks.

While many found the idea odd, sharing responses like "Hmmmm are you okay?" and "That's very strange'', others were on board with the idea, writing "It’s the only place you can probably eat without having to share with kids.''

One user even shared their own experience, admitting to eating a bowl of soup while showering.

Funnily, this isn't the first time Biel has confessed to eating in the shower.

During the pandemic, she shared a picture on Instagram of an empty plate, fork, and coffee cup on her shower ledge, captioning the photo, “Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it.”

Following the viral response, Biel returned to TikTok to provide further quirky details, explaining; “The only tricky thing is that when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."

Biel has even started taking suggestions on shower-friendly foods, trialling a blood orange at a followers recommendation.

She concluded her most recent video with this lighthearted comment; “I’m just so thrilled everyone is so interested. I really want to start a movement, a shower-eating movement.”

Opinions are divided over Biel's unconventional behaviour and although some people are on board, it's hard to imagine her 'movement' will catch on any time soon!