Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas

She became the most recognisable face of Israel's music festival massacre.

Noa Argamani was among 251 taken hostage, as hundreds of festival goers were slaughtered.

But eight months in captivity, Noa and three others have been brought home.

The release sparked chaotic celebrations in some centres, and protests in others urging the Israeli government to secure the release of the rest.

After revealing the return of four hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to bring the rest home, but at what cost?

More than 200 Palestinians were killed during Noa’s rescue mission, making it one of the single bloodiest Israeli assaults of the eight-month-old war.

Hamas officials claim the Israeli army had killed several other hostages at the Nuseirat refugee camp during its operation to rescue the four.

