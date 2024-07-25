The Project

‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

Step aside Elsa, because ‘Inside Out 2’ is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

The Disney Pixar film has overtaken ‘Frozen 2’ for the top spot, having earned US$1.462 billion at the box office.

It’s just another feather in the cap for the emotional movie, already becoming the top-grossing film of 2024 after surpassing ‘Dune: Part Two’, but will probably have a battle on its hands to hold on to the title when ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ hits cinemas.

But three of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2024 have been animated affairs, with ‘Despicable Me 4’ coming in at number three and’Kung-Fu Panda 4’ at number five.

‘Inside Out 2’ is also the 13th highest-grossing movie of all time, and the ninth highest-grossing Disney film, behind many of the Marvel and Star Wars franchise films, and James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequel.

National Association of Theatre Owners president Michael O'Leary said the movie's popularity around the world showed cinema was still very much alive.

"The film's stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen," he told Variety.

With AAP.

