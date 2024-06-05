The Project

IKEA Looking To Hire 10 Roblox Players To Work In Virtual Store

Do you have a passion for online gaming and home furnishing? Well, IKEA is looking to hire real humans to work for real wages in their online store on Roblox.

On June 24, Roblox will be launching 'The Co-Worker Game' which will allow players to experience working in IKEA's virtual universe.

Applications for the 10 paid roles opened on Monday, June 3 and will close on Sunday, June 16. The role will see successful applicants be paid £13.15 ($24.93) an hour.

Successful applicants will even be able to get promoted and move departments, just like in the real world.

The lucky candidates will be selected to work in either the Showroom or the Bistro, serving up Swedish meatballs.

Don't fret if you miss out on the paid role, because Roblox gamers will still be able to work and explore the virtual IKEA.

IKEA Country People and Culture Manager Darren Taylor said: "We're excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life.

"At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that's what IKEA on Roblox is all about."

