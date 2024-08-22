Ice Spice shuts down rumours she's on Ozempic

The Barbie World rapper addressed the rumour that she was taking Ozempic, a diabetes medication widely used for weight loss, during a recent X Spaces chat.

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," she said. "Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Ice Spice, 24, is currently in the midst of her Y2K! world tour and appears to have slimmed down since her initial rise to stardom on TikTok in 2021.

"Like, you lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all f**king day, it would be easier to stay big," the rapper said.

Several celebrities have admitted to taking prescription medication to lose weight, including Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and Rebel Wilson.