Ice Spice shuts down rumours she's on Ozempic

Ice Spice has shut down rumours she's on Ozempic, crediting her recent weight loss to eating well and hitting the gym.

The Barbie World rapper addressed the rumour that she was taking Ozempic, a diabetes medication widely used for weight loss, during a recent X Spaces chat. 

"I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," she said. "Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Ice Spice, 24, is currently in the midst of her Y2K! world tour and appears to have slimmed down since her initial rise to stardom on TikTok in 2021. 

"Like, you lazy ass b*tches never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all f**king day, it would be easier to stay big," the rapper said. 

Several celebrities have admitted to taking prescription medication to lose weight, including Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and Rebel Wilson.

A Jetstar passenger has been arrested over a dramatic and frightening incident at Melbourne Airport and remains in hospital, undergoing assessment.
Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis
Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

A bride and groom have come up with a unique way of cutting wedding costs, inviting guests to join them at a crowded nightclub after the ceremony instead of hosting a reception.
MAFS UK groom pranks bride with false teeth on wedding day

A groom on the new season of Married At First Sight UK for using false teeth to prank his bride during their first meeting at the altar.
Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće has sent the Donald Trump campaign a cease-and-desist letter over the use of her song ‘Freedom’—which has become Kamala Harris’ unofficial campaign song—in a video on social media.