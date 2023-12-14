Oprah Winfrey Shares She Uses Weightloss Medication As Maintenance Tool

Talking to People Magazine, the 70-year-old former talk show host recalled the constant public ridicule she endured for decades.

"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years. I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."

Oprah even mentioned a magazine cover she was on that described her as "Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy."

"I didn't feel angry, I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault."

But it wasn't until she underwent rehabilitation following knee surgery that Winfrey saw significant growth in her fitness progress.

"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends.

"I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."

Oprah had an epiphany when she was on a panel with weight loss experts and clinicians on "Oprah Daily's Life You Want."

"I had the biggest 'aha' along with many people in that audience," she said. "I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower -- it's about the brain."

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for."

"I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people, and particularly myself."

She said that her weight fluctuations "occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yo-ing and feeling like why can't I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing."

The demand for weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has soared in the past 12 months, with shortages reported in Australia.

Recently, researchers have discovered that weight loss drugs that have the active ingredient semaglutide can reduce inflammation in the heart and kidneys.