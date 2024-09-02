The Project

Hayley Raso Joins Matildas Teammates At Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will have a huge Matildas flavour in the Women's Super League this season after Hayley Raso became the latest Australian to join the English club.

Raso's move from Real Madrid to Tottenham was confirmed on Sunday night, and it comes hot on the heels of Clare Hunt joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

The pair join Matildas defender Charlotte Grant at Spurs while Ange Postecoglou coaches the men's side.

Raso, who announced in June she was leaving Real Madrid, has signed on with Tottenham until 2026 and will wear the No.8 shirt.

The 29-year-old made history last year when she became the first Australian to play for Real Madrid.

Raso scored four goals from 28 appearances in her sole season there, with her struggles to cement a starting berth convincing her to leave the Spanish powerhouse.

The speedy winger hopes her time at Tottenham will be far more successful and that she'll have plenty of Australians for the company.

Raso is no stranger to the WSL, having played for both Everton and Manchester City.

On the international stage, Raso made her Matildas debut in 2012 and scored three goals at the 2023 Women's World Cup as Australia reached the semi-finals for the first time.

She also played in the past two Olympic games in Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024).

With AAP.

