Guest Disgruntled After Being Served Instant Ramen At Formal Wedding

Taking to the popular Reddit thread ‘Wedding Shaming’, the guest explained they had been invited to their partner’s childhood best friend’s wedding, with the attire specified as “formal dress”.

The anonymous poster added, “Wedding invite asked ‘chicken or fish.’

However, the guests were shocked to be served instant ramen on the day.

“On the day of, all attendees received Instant Ramen.”

“The day of, we met ourselves with a self-serve instant ramen bar. Just, instant ramen, cubed ham, some little vegetables here and there, and kids-sized chip bags. To top it off, it was also BYOB,” they wrote.

The disgruntled couple added that they believed that it wasn’t a lack of funds that had the newlyweds serve an instant-ramen bar as the couple were “well underway into their careers (the bride to be is a professional chef— isn’t that ironic), they own their home, and for their honeymoon, they’re jetting off to Cuba.”

“My partner and I hadn’t eaten dinner, thinking we’d be fed. We spent the reception starving and we had to buy fast food right after to tide us over. I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I’m not a snob by any means. But that wedding is the tackiest one I’ve ever attended,” the post concluded.

Redditors came up with ideas as to why the change in food plans.

“Is there a chance something went wrong with their catering and they had to scramble to find something to feed their guests?” one person commented.

“You would think! But no, it turns out they held a meal for a separate group of people but shafted the other guests. It wasn’t alerted to the guests or apologised for either,” the Reddit poster replied.

Another Reddit user joked, “Were you allowed at the actual wedding venue, or were you directed to a remote video site, too?"