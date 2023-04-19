Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

Fans of the Haribo gummy bear have been left shocked after discovering the green gummy bear's flavour is not what it seems.

Many would think a green lolly would be apple or even watermelon flavoured.

However, confectionary company Haribo has thrown everyone a curveball in their flavouring of the sweet green treat.

Discovered by users on Reddit, fans of the gummy have discovered that the green gummy is actually strawberry flavoured.

Many fans of the gummy have taken to social media to share their shock at the discovery.

"20 years of living and it's only now that I figured out that the green Haribo gummy bear is actually strawberry flavoured," one shocked fan tweeted.