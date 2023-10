The iconic spinning wheel will be ready to go for contestants to win life-changing prizes.

“I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to Australia with Network 10,” Graham said.

“Hosting game shows is brilliant fun and even more so when you have a giant wheel to spin!

“This show has it all, mixing skill, luck and lots of surprises and I hope the Australian audience loves it.”

Wheel of Fortune Australia will be back on primetime television in 2024.