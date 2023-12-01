The Project

Gold Coast Nightclub To Stay Open Until 9 am

TEMPO nightclub on the Gold Coast is set to be the first in the state to remain open until 9am in a bid to attract new customers.

Party lovers can now party until breakfast time from 10pm on Saturdays to 9am on Sundays at the nightclub.

TEMPO is taking over the popular Sin City nightclub. The new club has been dubbed the “home of Latin” house and techno music.

“We are STOKED to announce that from this weekend TEMPO will be closing at 9am,” the nightclub posted on Instagram. Venue operator Matt Keegan told the Gold Coast Bulletin that he hopes this huge move will convince the state to change laws to allow last drinks to be served past 3am.

“We’re the only place in Queensland to do it and we thought it’s crazy no one is giving a home to people who want to party into the early hours of the morning.”

“Extended trading hours need to become a permanent reality for Queensland and especially for the entertainment precincts like Fortitude Valley and Surfers Paradise.”

Keegan referred to the law changes in NSW and Victoria that allow venues to serve drinks until 5am while also allowing them to implement 24-hour trading times.

In 2016, Queensland introduced strict laws surrounding alcohol in the hopes of lowering alcohol-fueled violence.

Keegan is asking the Queensland government to change the rules before Brisbane hosts the 2032 Olympic Games as the state readies itself for international travellers.

“There’s no question it has to be done – and hopefully it’s done sooner than later we can get everything in place and operating smoothly prior to the arrival of the Games.”

“The international crowd TEMPO attracts loves to party, and they don’t want it to end at 3am.”

