Freaky Fake Bluey Prompts Parents To Issue Warnings After Their Children Got Scared

Parents have issued warnings online after they discovered strange fake Bluey episodes with "inappropriate" storylines that scare their children.

"Weird" bootleg episodes of the popular Australian children's show have been uploaded to the child-friendly YouTube Kids.

One such clip has "Bluey" and "Bingo" in different colourways pretending to be sick and crying to cover getting bad grades at school.

Parents took to the internet to warn other parents about these concerning episodes.

"Has anyone seen this? My husband put it on for our daughter, and it's NOT Bluey," one mum posed in the Bluey Mums Facebook group.

"Honestly, I just turned it off ASAP, so I don't know what happened, but Bluey and Bingo were crying in the first scene, but it's nothing like (Bluey).

"It's on Kid's YouTube, be careful," she warned.

"It's ridiculous what they do to kid's shows… All of these shows are turned into inappropriate, poorly animated videos; it's disgusting," one person wrote. She explained that she had seen similar editing done to episodes of Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and Spongebob Squarepants that were posted to the video-sharing website.

"I won't let my kids watch this version; it's odd and weird things happen. My three-year-old screamed and shut off one day because the parents were hitting Bluey and Bingo, and it freaked him out. That was the day YouTube got removed from the TVs," another group member commented.

"Oh my god, I just saw yesterday's one where Bingo was eating 'sh*t', and it was the poop emoji? I thought it was just me. It was actually suggested to me," another explained.

Image: ABC/Ludo Studios

