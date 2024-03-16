Foreign Minister Penny Wong Marries Long-Time Partner Sophie Allouache

The couple were married in Adelaide on Saturday in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and senior ministers.

The couple's two daughters - Alexandra, 11, and Hannah, 8 - were reportedly flower girls at the wedding.

"We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us," Senator Wong posted to Instagram on Sunday.

Parliamentary colleague Michelle Rowland was among those to congratulate the couple.

"You both look absolutely gorgeous," she said.

During the parliamentary debate in 2017 to expand marriage to same-sex couples like hers, the senator paid tribute to her partner Sophie and their daughters.

"This is the most personal of debates because it is about the people who matter most to us," she said.

With AAP.

Image: Instagram/Penny Wong