Food Network Green-Lights Harry Potter-Themed Competition Show 'Wizards of Baking'

The Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking series will be filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, giving bakers exclusive access to The Great Hall at Hogwarts, Platform 9 3⁄4, Gringotts Wizarding Bank and The Burrow AKA the Weasley family home.

The series will be hosted by none other than the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, as they follow bakers battling it to recreate some of the most iconic dishes from the films, as well as their own unique creations, inspired by the Potter films.

In the latest official trailer for Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, the bakers are shown attempting edible Mandrakes and even Hedwig, sculpted out of different sweets.

If the network’s prior wizard-inspired series, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, is anything to go off, we can assume that bakers will be sorted into one of the four respective houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

While there’s not yet an official premier date, the Food Network plans to release it in time for this year's holiday season.

You’ll be able to stream the series on Max or watch it on The Food Network channel.