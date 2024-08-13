The Project

Flava Flav Makes Bronze Clock Necklace For Jordan Chiles Who Was Stripped Of Medal Over Judging Blunder

Flava Flav has made U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles a bronze clock necklace after a judging blunder saw her stripped of her medal four days after she competed.

Flava Flav, who was one of Team USA’s biggest cheerleaders at the Games, and sponsors the women’s water polo team, made the offer on X following the news the bronze was being re-awarded to Romanian Ana Barbosu.

“Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!” he tweeted.

The next day, he posted a video of a bronze clock necklace saying “USA gonna Fight the Powers that be,,, in the meantime between time,,, Imma always a man of my word @ChilesJordan”.

USA Gymnastics (USAG) said it “will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process” to have the bronze reinstated for Chiles.

Chiles, who competed last in the Artistic Gymnastics Floor final, initially received a 13.666 from the judges.

After some delay, her total was boosted by 0.1 when she filed an inquiry about the difficulty component of her score.

That pushed Chiles past Romanians Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and into third.

But following an appeal by the Romanian Gymnastics Federation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Chiles’ score has been reinstated at the original number, five days after the competition.

CAS found that the judging panel on the day had improperly granted an inquiry, despite it being after the time limit.

Gymnasts and their coaches have four minutes to lodge an appeal, apart from the final competitor, who only has one minute.

CAS said Chiles’ appeal was submitted one minute and four seconds after the score was given - four seconds too late.

CAS said it would not change the floor rankings, and that was down to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

FIG awarded the bronze medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu on Saturday.

USAG then submitted a letter and evidence to CAS it says proves coach Cecile Landi requested an inquiry at 47 seconds, and then again at 55 seconds.

However, in a statement USAG said it was notified by CAS that “their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented”.

USAG said it will now consider going to the Swiss Federal Tribunal to appeal its case.

Image: Getty/X/Flava Flav

