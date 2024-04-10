The Project

First Trailer For New Joker Movie Gives Fans Glimpse Of Lady Gaga In The Role Of Harley Quinn

The first trailer for the much-anticipated ‘Joker’ sequel has been released, giving fans a first-look at Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be hitting cinemas on October 3, more than five years after the first movie hit $1 billion at the box office, and snagged Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor for the title role.

While obviously not giving too much away, the trailer suggests Harley Quinn is a patient at Arkham Asylum, changing her origin story.

Warner Bros’ tagline for the movie is “he’s not alone anymore”, referring to Arthur Fleck, AKA Joker, having an accomplice in Harley Quinn.

The movie has been described as a “musical thriller”, hinting that Lady Gaga will sing while in her role of Harley Quinn.

"We use music to make us whole, to balance the fractures within ourselves,” joker can be heard saying in the trailer.

Fans also heard Lady Gaga’s first lines in the role telling Joker "I'm nobody.”

"I haven't done anything in my life like you have."

Image: Warner Bros.

