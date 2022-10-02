Fenrir The Savannah Named The Tallest Domestic Cat In The World

The Guinness World Records has confirmed the Savannah feline is the tallest domestic cat in the world, standing at an impressive 47.83 cm.

Fenir gets his height from his grandfather, a Serval named Kongo who was a tall, wild cat.

Servals are medium-sized, large-eared wild African cats. A Savannah, the breed Fenrir is, is a cross between a domestic cat and a Serval.

The International Cat Association recognised Savannahs as a domestic breed in 2001, after they gained popularity in the 1990s.

Even so, Fenrir’s height is impressive. He is about an inch taller than average-sized Savannahs, who usually reach between 14 and 17 inches.

The previous record was held by Arcturus’, who was Fenrir’s late-older brother.

Fenrir is only two years and 10 months old, and is on track to become even taller and beat his own record.

“I kept a growth chart of both cats, and Fen was neck and neck with Arc all throughout his kittenhood,” said his owner, Dr. William John Powers.

“Arcturus passed in a tragic house fire five years ago shortly after getting his record, and his parents, Dream and Myst, were unable to conceive and have further kittens after that, until approximately two years later when Myst unexpectedly became pregnant again.

“Two boys were born in the litter, Fenrir and Corvus, both of whom are full brothers of Arcturus. I adopted both kittens.”