Fans Question Whether Bluey's Mum Chilli Broke The Law In The Season Finale Episode

The incident occurs when Chilli and the pups take a drive to godmother Frisky; while the youngest are secured into car seats in the back, seven-year-old Bluey rides shotgun in the front.

'Chilli has three children in the back seat and seated her seven-year-old, Bluey, in the front seat. Can Chilli get fined for this? For real life?'

In the episode, we see Chilli check the law on her phone before Bluey hops into the front seat. As any good mother would, she also ensured all her children had their seatbelts on.

She is then pulled over by a police officer, who thinks she has broken a rule. According to Queensland law, children aged four to seven years can only sit in the front seat if all other seats are occupied by children under seven years old. If a vehicle only has one row of seats, children of any age can sit in the front seat as long as they are properly restrained.

Despite this, Queensland Transport and Main Road Queensland still advise that children under 12 are always safest in the back seat.

Some viewers still debated whether Bluey should've been in a booster seat, despite it not being a legal requirement.

'I love that they made sure to show her looking up the rule and showing the officer being educated in a law he should have known. Chilli wasn't the most comfortable with it, but for this one time circumstances it had to be done,' one Facebook user wrote.

'Legally allowed, but a long way off safety best practice. Kids should sit in the back until at least 12 years old,' another added.

'Love Bluey, it really gives us some useful information. This is what I will allow my kids to watch, not some silly nonsense cartoons,' another user wrote.