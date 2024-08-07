The Project

Eric Trump Says Father Donald Trump Would Deport Prince Harry If Re-Elected

Eric Trump has claimed his father, Donald Trump, would "take appropriate action" to deport Prince Harry back to the U.K. if re-elected.

The remarks were made to GB News at Trump International Golf Links, with Eric saying his father had "so much respect for the Queen".

"My mum knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana," he said.

"We'll happily send them back from America, but I'm not sure if you guys want them anymore- we might not want them anymore."

Trump added Harry and Meghan must "feel like they're a little bit on an island of their own".

"You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard," he said.

"The institution of the royal family is beautiful and something that's admired by a lot of Americans and I think that should be protected."

Free Ramen, Colonoscopies And A Condo Await Philippines' First Male Gold Medallist

