Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

Bad headlines piling up for the car touted as key to hitting our climate targets.

Compared to the same month last year, in April EV sales fell by 5 percent.

The first drop in more than three years of explosive growth - led by a 44 per cent tank in sales for Tesla.

And brands are now slashing their prices.

The drop off in demand is global. In Europe, Ford is pumping the brakes on its pledge to go fully electric by the end of the decade due to slowing sales.

The number of people claiming they’d never buy an EV have almost doubled.

One thing the critics don’t say is that despite April's slowdown, so far this year EV sales in Australia are up 32 per cent.

By 2035, the International Energy Agency projects half of all cars sold globally will be electric.

So is the EV revolution over, or are we just waiting to unlock the next wave?