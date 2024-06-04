The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

After years of soaring sales, the electric car revolution appears to have stalled.

Bad headlines piling up for the car touted as key to hitting our climate targets.

Compared to the same month last year, in April EV sales fell by 5 percent.

The first drop in more than three years of explosive growth - led by a 44 per cent tank in sales for Tesla.

And brands are now slashing their prices.

The drop off in demand is global. In Europe, Ford is pumping the brakes on its pledge to go fully electric by the end of the decade due to slowing sales.

The number of people claiming they’d never buy an EV have almost doubled.

One thing the critics don’t say is that despite April's slowdown, so far this year EV sales in Australia are up 32 per cent.

By 2035, the International Energy Agency projects half of all cars sold globally will be electric.

So is the EV revolution over, or are we just waiting to unlock the next wave?

Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed
NEXT STORY

Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

    Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

    Tony Gustavsson is unsure if the upcoming Olympic campaign will be his last as Australia boss as he gambles on the fitness of Katrina Gorry by including the injured midfielder in his squad for Paris.
    Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

    Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

    Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers
    Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

    Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

    Pizza Hut has debuted a new twist on a beloved menu item, serving up garlic bread loaded with pizza toppings.
    US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

    US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

    Police say a man’s chain necklace likely saved his life when it prevented a bullet from going into his neck.
    Adelaide Couple Accused Of Using Empty Gift Box To Steal Groceries

    Adelaide Couple Accused Of Using Empty Gift Box To Steal Groceries

    An Adelaide couple have been publicly shamed for their alleged “creative” shoplifting style, accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of meat with the help of a large gift box.