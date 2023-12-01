The Project

Eating A Banana Before Bed Could Be The Secret To A Better Night’s Sleep

The high level of potassium and magnesium in bananas could make them perfect before-bed snacks, according to one sleep support charity.

The Sleep Charity released a list of top five tips for how to get better quality sleep in 2024, with eating fruit before bed sitting at the top of the list. 

Aside from potassium and magnesium helping to relax your muscles, bananas also contain tryptophan, an amino acid that encourages the production of melatonin and serotonin. 

Other tips include switching screens off and doing relaxing activities like reading before bed, meditating and creating a comfortable bedroom environment. 

The Sleep Charity also recommends keeping your room dark and quiet and keeping clutter to a minimum.  

Boomers Could Be Behind Australia's Rising Inflation

