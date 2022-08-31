Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

Android phone users, who rely on Google Play to download apps, will now find it more difficult to download Truth Social.

Google says it barred the app because it violates its policies on prohibiting content that includes physical threats and incitement to violence.

While Truth Social was rolled out on the Apple App Store, Google has been hesitant to approve it.

Truth Social's CEO Devin Nunes previously called Google a "monopoly" and that it was "up to the Google Play Store" to allow the app to be available.

But a Google spokesperson told the BBC the onus was on Truth Social to comply with the rules.

"On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies," they said.

"Having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,."

Truth Social was founded by Donald Trump after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the U.S. Capitol Riots.

While it is touted as a "free speech" platform, critics have argued it is filled with hate speech and disinformation.