The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's Truth Social App Banned From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social has been barred from being downloaded on Google Play.

Android phone users, who rely on Google Play to download apps, will now find it more difficult to download Truth Social.

Google says it barred the app because it violates its policies on prohibiting content that includes physical threats and incitement to violence.

While Truth Social was rolled out on the Apple App Store, Google has been hesitant to approve it.

Truth Social's CEO Devin Nunes previously called Google a "monopoly" and that it was "up to the Google Play Store" to allow the app to be available.

But a Google spokesperson told the BBC the onus was on Truth Social to comply with the rules.

"On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies," they said.

"Having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,."

Truth Social was founded by Donald Trump after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the U.S. Capitol Riots.

While it is touted as a "free speech" platform, critics have argued it is filled with hate speech and disinformation.

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger
NEXT STORY

A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

    A Pilot Pulls ‘A Dad’ And Threatens To Turn Plane Around Due To Awful Passenger

    A pilot has threatened to end a flight due to passengers Airdropping nudes to other patrons.
    This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

    This Optical Illusion Of Three Women In A Pool Toy Has Baffled The Internet

    The internet has been left confused after a TikTok video revealed a head-scratching optical illusion.
    Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

    Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

    How “new” do you have to look to read the news?
    New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

    New Survey Reveals The Top Comforts That Make Your House Feel Like A Home

    Having a cat, fresh sheets and the smell of meat roasting in the oven are among the top things that help turn your house into a home, according to a new survey.
    Australian Golfer Cameron Smith Defends Move To Rogue LIV Golf Organisation

    Australian Golfer Cameron Smith Defends Move To Rogue LIV Golf Organisation

    Australian golfer Cameron Smith has defended his move to the rogue LIV Golf, saying he couldn't ignore the massive money on offer.