The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Donald Trump Says Bullet 'Pierced' His Ear In Rally Shooting

Donald Trump Says Bullet 'Pierced' His Ear In Rally Shooting

Donald Trump says a bullet hit his ear in the suspected assassination attempt against him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president has posted on his Truth Social platform that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear, and there was so much bleeding, he realised what was happening'.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Trump was spattered with blood when gunfire erupted at his rally in Butler on Saturday, sparking panic in the crowd, with one attendee reported to have been killed, and another critically injured.

The Republican candidate pumped his fist in the air as he was surrounded by security, and appearing to mouth the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

The alleged shooter is dead and the Secret Service was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt, sources say.

As the shots rang out, Trump grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then dropped to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him.

The Secret Service and the former president's campaign said Trump was safe following the shooting.

The shooter's identity and motive were not immediately clear.

With AAP.

43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet
NEXT STORY

43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet

    43% Of People Lock Themselves In The Bathroom For Some Peace And Quiet

    Although the bathroom serves its primary functions of washing, bathing, and other necessities, this space is increasingly being seen as a sanctuary for many people during life's stressful moments.
    Experts Believe Smashing Wedding Cake In Your Partner’s Face Is A Red Flag

    Experts Believe Smashing Wedding Cake In Your Partner’s Face Is A Red Flag

    Smashing cake in your partner’s face during your wedding has been dubbed a red flag after a trend emerged with couples splitting following the act.
    Queensland Family Horrified To Discover Car Filled With Mould After Holiday

    Queensland Family Horrified To Discover Car Filled With Mould After Holiday

    A Queensland family were left horrified after they returned home from a holiday to discover their car riddled with mould.
    Joe Biden 'Praying' For Donald Trump After Shooting At Rally

    Joe Biden 'Praying' For Donald Trump After Shooting At Rally

    The shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president, law enforcement officials say.
    Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

    Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

    Just two weeks out from the start of the Olympics, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days.