Di Kershaw, Beloved Gogglebox Star Has Died Aged 76

Gogglebox star Di starred in the show alongside her husband Mick, as couch critics.

It is reported that she passed away over the weekend as a result of an inoperable tumour in her throat.

Network 10, FOXTEL and Endemol Shine Australia followed with a joint statement.

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw,” the statement read.

“For the past eight years we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and her impeccable style on Gogglebox.”

Her favourite shows were documentaries and cooking shows, and Di didn’t mind indulging in a bit of reality TV, which she would enjoy watching with a big glass of red wine and a packet of Twisties.

Di was a former model, who had a passion for art which saw her (with Mick) become a dealer in Indigenous Art.

In 2020, she was awarded the Order of Australia Media for her long service to the visual arts.