The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Di Kershaw, Beloved Gogglebox Star Has Died Aged 76

Di Kershaw, Beloved Gogglebox Star Has Died Aged 76

Order of Australia recipient and beloved Gogglebox star Di Kershaw passed away aged 76.

Gogglebox star Di starred in the show alongside her husband Mick, as couch critics. 

It is reported that she passed away over the weekend as a result of an inoperable tumour in her throat.

Network 10, FOXTEL and Endemol Shine Australia followed with a joint statement.

“We are unbelievably saddened to hear of the passing of Di Kershaw,” the statement read.

“For the past eight years we were privileged to have her luminescent character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and her impeccable style on Gogglebox.”

Her favourite shows were documentaries and cooking shows, and Di didn’t mind indulging in a bit of reality TV, which she would enjoy watching with a big glass of red wine and a packet of Twisties.

Di was a former model, who had a passion for art which saw her (with Mick) become a dealer in Indigenous Art.  

In 2020, she was awarded the Order of Australia Media for her long service to the visual arts.

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health
NEXT STORY

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

Are you someone who loves working from home? Well, you might want to consider going back into the office.
EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

EXCUSE ME? Man Suing Food Stall After He Believes Sandwich Has Caused Him To Fart For Five Years

"The extent of the symptoms has been life-changing."
Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

Chess Playing Robot Breaks Finger of Chess Playing Child

Checkmate, kiddo.
A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

A U.K. Parish Council Accidentally Grows Cannabis In Village Floral Display

A local green thumb spotted what appeared to be cannabis growing among the brightly coloured display.
Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

Study Finds We Laugh More Naturally With Friends Than With Our Partners

A new study has found that you may laugh more authentically and louder when with your friends, compared to with your partner.