Dare Iced Coffee Introduces Dairy-Free Products

The non-dairy options, Double Espresso and Mocha, will be made with oat milk to ensure they maintain a creamy taste, as well as Dare’s usual Rainforest Alliance certified Robusta and Arabica coffee.

Dare already has lactose-free iced coffees available, however they contain dairy milk, whereas the non-dairy options will be plant based and ideal for vegans.

Dare Dairy Free will be available from independent supermarkets on April 15, and Coles supermarkets from April 29.

Adelle Cosgrove, Marketing Manager for Iced Coffee at the Bega Group, said: "We're thrilled to introduce Dare Dairy Free, a great-tasting option for those seeking a dairy free fix without sacrificing the enjoyment of a classic Dare Iced Coffee experience."

“This launch is not a farewell to dairy, but rather a hello to great options in Dare’s legendary line-up. We welcome all Aussies who are seeking a dairy-free iced coffee to pick up Dare Dairy Free next time they’re on the go.”