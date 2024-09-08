Cremated Cat Returns From The ‘Dead’

While on holiday in Turkey, Nicci Knight from Newby North Yorkshire, was heartbroken to hear from her neighbours that Ted had drowned in their pond.

Devastated, she arranged for a funeral back home and believed she’d said her final goodbye.

“I had to break the news to my husband and our four children and we were all absolutely devastated, because Ted is a huge personality and a beloved member of the family,” Knight told the BBC.

Days later, while relaxing by the pool, Knight got a flurry of missed calls from her cat sitter.

She finally answered, and what she heard was unbelievable—Ted had just waltzed in through the catflap like nothing had happened!

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Knight said. “I had to get her to FaceTime me live so that I could see that Ted was actually alive.”

It turned out, Knight had paid £130 (AU$255) to cremate someone else’s cat! When she went to collect the ashes, the urn had been labeled “Not Dead Ted.”

Vicki Crallan, director of the Heavenly Pets Crematorium, called the situation “bittersweet,” and worried another family was missing their own pet.

We can assume that Ted is completely unfazed by all the drama!