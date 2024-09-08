Selena Gomez Reaches Billionaire Status Thanks To Make-Up Brand

The 32-year-old star has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress - but Rare Beauty, Selena's make-up and cosmetics brand, has seen her personal fortune top the $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) landmark.

The brunette beauty is actually worth an eye-watering $US1.3 billion ($A1.9 billion), according to Bloomberg, which has included Gomez on its Billionaires Index for the first time.

Bloomberg noted that Rare Beauty - which Gomez founded and also owns - accounts for the "vast bulk" of her personal wealth.

Gomez has a huge social media following, including more than 400 million followers on Instagram, while she's also worked with a host of big-name brands during the course of her career, including the likes of Puma and Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this year, Gomez claimed that she never wanted Rare Beauty to be about "making a lot of money".

The star launched her cosmetics company - which is committed to raising $US100 million ($A148 million) for mental health awareness - in 2020, and Gomez confessed to being amazed by Rare Beauty's success.

Speaking to TIME magazine, she explained: "I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I'll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty, Rare Beauty.

"I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money, and that's it."

Rare Beauty has been valued at more than $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion), but Gomez doesn't have any intention of ever selling the company.

The Only Murders In The Building star said, "I don't have any plans on that, genuinely."