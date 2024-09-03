Cleanup Begins After Wild Weekend Of Weather Left One Dead

Calmer conditions are predicted for Tuesday, but the Bureau of Meteorology has warned that strong winds will return later in the week.

"Winds will be much lighter, showers will contract mostly away from land areas, and we will see cooler temperatures," Meteorologist Helen Reed said on Tuesday morning.

"The rest of the week will see windy conditions return for some areas, but will not be as severe as we've seen recently."

Tasmanians are warned to remain alert despite the change in weather, with more than 20 warnings still active, including an emergency flood warning for the Derwent River.

The wind and rain, which started on Sunday night, resulted in the death of a 63-year-old woman killed by a tree coming down at Moama, on the NSW-Victoria border.

NSW police will prepare a report for the coroner on the woman's death after a tree landed on a cabin she was staying in at holiday park at Merool on the Murray.

A man, also aged 63, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

More than 120,000 Victorians were without power, and 660 homes were damaged on Monday following a night of pulsing winds and abnormally high tides.

A crew of 29 SES volunteers from NSW landed in Melbourne on Tuesday morning to help with the cleanup.

The team of chainsaw and heights specialists will work directly with Victorian SES volunteers in and around Melbourne.

With AAP.