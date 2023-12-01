Chris Hemsworth Undergoes Shocking Transformation In New 'Mad Max' Trailer

The highly anticipated film, serving as a prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road", follows a young Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, as she is taken away from her family and makes her way in the dystopian world.

Thor star Hemsworth appears nearly unrecognisable in the trailer, with a prosthetic nose and elaborate facial hair severely altering his appearance.

George Miller fans were thrilled with the dropped trailer, with many excited to see Hemsworth take on a role that strongly opposes his picture perfect superhero.

"Can't wait for this, Chris as the bad guy is going to be good and finally he's gonna show again the great actor that he is," wrote one excited fan.

"It's interesting that they gave Hemsworth a red cape. He still looks a bit like Thor, but slightly wrong," wrote another.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" will release May 24, 2024.