Chris Hemsworth Plays The Drums At Ed Sheeran Concert

Hemsworth showed off his skills on the drums, playing in front of the 70,000-strong crowd at Romania National Arena on Saturday night.

It was filmed as part of an upcoming episode of the National Geographic/Disney+ original series ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’, which premieres its second season in 2025.

“Got [Chris Hemsworth] to learn to play drums for my stadium show,” Sheeran said in an Instagram post after the show.

The video on Instagram starts with Sheeranand Hemsworth preparing to go on stage.

“Basically what happened, Chris emailed last December saying he was doing a documentary on cognitive health and learning an instrument,” Sheeran said.

“He came to visit me and he has learnt drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000.”

Hemsworth was on stage for the show and admitted, “It will be nice to put this one to bed”.

Upon being revealed as the drummer, Sheeran and Hemsworth played ‘Thinking Out Loud’ together.

Image: National Geographic/Evan Paterakis/Ed Sheeran