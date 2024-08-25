The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Chris Hemsworth Plays The Drums At Ed Sheeran Concert

Chris Hemsworth Plays The Drums At Ed Sheeran Concert

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth has made a surprise appearance at an Ed Sheeran concert in Romania, joining the singer-songwriter on stage.

Hemsworth showed off his skills on the drums, playing in front of the 70,000-strong crowd at Romania National Arena on Saturday night.

It was filmed as part of an upcoming episode of the National Geographic/Disney+ original series ‘Limitless with Chris Hemsworth’, which premieres its second season in 2025.

“Got [Chris Hemsworth] to learn to play drums for my stadium show,” Sheeran said in an Instagram post after the show.

The video on Instagram starts with Sheeranand Hemsworth preparing to go on stage.

“Basically what happened, Chris emailed last December saying he was doing a documentary on cognitive health and learning an instrument,” Sheeran said.

“He came to visit me and he has learnt drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000.”

Hemsworth was on stage for the show and admitted, “It will be nice to put this one to bed”.

Upon being revealed as the drummer, Sheeran and Hemsworth played ‘Thinking Out Loud’ together.

Image: National Geographic/Evan Paterakis/Ed Sheeran

Chappell Roan Calls Out “Predatory Behaviour” Of Fans
NEXT STORY

Chappell Roan Calls Out “Predatory Behaviour” Of Fans

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Chappell Roan Calls Out “Predatory Behaviour” Of Fans

    Chappell Roan Calls Out “Predatory Behaviour” Of Fans

    In a lengthy statement, Chappell Roan has called out concerning behaviour from people who claim to be her fans.
    Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed

    Ted Lasso Season Four Set To Be Renewed

    It seems Warner Bros. Television is close to greenlighting season four of the popular football TV show Ted Lasso.
    NSW Triple Zero To Allow Calls To Be Livestreamed

    NSW Triple Zero To Allow Calls To Be Livestreamed

    Livestreaming unfolding emergencies directly to police is now possible in NSW using an innovative technology system.
    Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy Named 'Jack Blues'

    Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome Baby Boy Named 'Jack Blues'

    Justin Bieber, who rose to international stardom in 2010 with his hit Baby, has welcomed one of his own with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
    Channing Tatum Stars In Blink Twice

    Channing Tatum Stars In Blink Twice

    If you love Channing Tatum and the thought of being on an isolated island with him, then his new movie Blink Twice is for you!