Chip Shortage About To Hit Supermarket Shelves Because Of Ongoing Rain Impacting Potato Crops

Chips will be in short supply because potato crops have been impacted by the huge amounts of rainfall on the east coast.

PepsiCo Australia, which manufactures many of Australia’s most popular chip brands, told news.com.au it could be months before stock levels return to normal.

“High levels of rainfall have impacted some potato crops, and while we are managing potato supply, we have been working closely with our retail partners to ensure our brands continue to be widely available,” a spokesperson said.

Smith’s, Twisties, Sunbites, Burger Rings and Tasty Toobs are some of the popular brands that will be impacted.

“Due to supply chain issues affecting suppliers, some brands of potato chips may be unavailable,” a Coles spokesperson told news.com.au.

“We have plenty of snacking options available for customers whose favourite chip brand may not be on shelf when they shop.”

Potato farmers sounded the warning bells on rising costs and failed crops of potatoes a few months ago, with a potential 30 per cent increase in price predicted.