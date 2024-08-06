The Project

Child Named ‘Khaleesi’ Has Passport Application Rejected

A woman from the UK was left ‘devastated’ after her six-year-old daughter had her passport application rejected due to her Game of Thrones inspired name.

Lucy Holloway, 39, was planning a trip to Disneyland Paris when she applied for a passport for her daughter, Khaleesi.

"But then I had a letter come through from the Passport Office, saying her name is trademarked by Warner Brothers," Lucy told the BBC.

"It was the first I've heard of such a thing - I was astonished."

The Passport Office advised Lucy that she would need permission from Warner Brothers if she wanted to use the name Khaleesi Holloway for her daughter. 

Lucy’s solicitors found that while there is a trademark for Game of Thrones for goods and services, there is not one for a person's name.

"That information was sent to the Passport Office who said I would need a letter from Warner Brothers to confirm my daughter is able to use that name," she said.

The Passport Office has since apologised to Lucy and acknowledged there was a misunderstanding, and that the guidance staff had originally given applies to people changing their names.

Lucy has held off on booking the holiday until the passport has arrived. 

"I am hoping the passport will be issued soon and was promised that they would call back in a few days to see if it had progressed," Lucy said. 

"I think there might be other people in this situation, that they may have had their passports declined recently because of something like this.

"Hopefully, they now know it can be resolved.” 

