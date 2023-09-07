The Project

Chicken Run Sequel To Hit Netflix On December 15

Ginger and Rocky are coming back for ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’, set to be released on December 15.

23 years ago, Chicken Run made history as the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time.

According to Netflix, the follow-up will revisit the original cast of characters as well as the next generation, represented by The Last Of Us star, Bella Ramsey.

Leading the charge with Bella are Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi, alongside a cast of old and new friends, including Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davis, David Bradley, Daniel Mays and Romesh Ranganathan. 

An official synopsis for the film states, “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.”

“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete.”

“But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.”

“For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

You can watch the trailer for the sequel here:

