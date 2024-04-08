The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Chechnya Bans Music Deemed To Be Too Slow Or Too Fast

Chechnya Bans Music Deemed To Be Too Slow Or Too Fast

The Russian Republic has allegedly declared a ban on all music that doesn't conform to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute.

The limits would mean that all western rave, techno and drill music would be outlawed. 

The music tempo limit comes from the culture ministry of the conservative Muslim-majority region, according to The Moscow Times

This, of course, means that players who advance to a higher level in Tetris will need to turn the volume off as the game progresses. 

The new standard of music is relatively slow compared to a lot of modern day music and would rule out a number of western genres from being played in public and on radio stations. 

The republic's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, instructed culture minister Musa Dadayev to make Chechen music "conform to the Chechen mentality," the Moscow Times said.

"Borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible," Mr Dadayev reportedly said.

So, if you're an artist in Chechnya and you're about to drop a fire album that doesn't conform, you've got until June 1st to make the appropriate adjustments or you won't be able to perform it publicly. 

Statements From Major Supermarkets About The Proposed Mandatory Code
NEXT STORY

Statements From Major Supermarkets About The Proposed Mandatory Code

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statements From Major Supermarkets About The Proposed Mandatory Code

Statements From Major Supermarkets About The Proposed Mandatory Code

Statements From Major Supermarkets About The Proposed Mandatory Code
Madonna Demands 'Respect' Mid-Show And Threatens To End Concert

Madonna Demands 'Respect' Mid-Show And Threatens To End Concert

Footage from Madonna's latest Celebration tour show sees her losing her temper demanding respect or she will not continue with the show.
Arnott's To Release Tim Tams With Jatz Style Crackers In Them

Arnott's To Release Tim Tams With Jatz Style Crackers In Them

After first introducing Tim Tam Jatz as an April Fool's Day prank, Arnott's has announced the sweet and salty treat will hit supermarket shelves by the end of the month.
Hamilton Island Angers Aussies Over Decision To Go Completely Cashless

Hamilton Island Angers Aussies Over Decision To Go Completely Cashless

Aussies have hit back at the popular holiday destination Hamilton Island because the privately owned island has gone cashless.
Disney+ To Start Password-Sharing Crackdown In June

Disney+ To Start Password-Sharing Crackdown In June

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that Disney+ will be commencing its password-sharing crackdown in June.