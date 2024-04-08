Chechnya Bans Music Deemed To Be Too Slow Or Too Fast

The limits would mean that all western rave, techno and drill music would be outlawed.

The music tempo limit comes from the culture ministry of the conservative Muslim-majority region, according to The Moscow Times.

This, of course, means that players who advance to a higher level in Tetris will need to turn the volume off as the game progresses.

The new standard of music is relatively slow compared to a lot of modern day music and would rule out a number of western genres from being played in public and on radio stations.

The republic's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, instructed culture minister Musa Dadayev to make Chechen music "conform to the Chechen mentality," the Moscow Times said.

"Borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible," Mr Dadayev reportedly said.

So, if you're an artist in Chechnya and you're about to drop a fire album that doesn't conform, you've got until June 1st to make the appropriate adjustments or you won't be able to perform it publicly.