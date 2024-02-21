Charlotte Tilbury Becomes First Female-Founded Brand To Sponsor F1 Academy

This 2024 partnership will help 15 female drivers, aged 18-25, build their careers while raising more awareness about the opportunities the sport has to offer women.

French driver Lola Lovinfosse will be driving the Charlotte Tilbury car. The 18-year-old driver has been racing since 2018.

In a statement, Tilbury said her brand was “created for everyone, everywhere”.

“We are standing proudly behind the incredible young women making waves in the fast-paced world of Formula 1,” Tilbury said.

“Motorsport has a huge female following, and the drivers of F1 Academy are already increasing representation and diversity in the sport. With this partnership, we will use our global platform to elevate this new generation of fearless young female drivers and open up the traditionally male-dominated world of motorsport to even more talented young women.

“This partnership celebrates the strength, determination, and the undeniable power of female excellence. It’s all about the winning and “Dare to Dream it” mindset!

“I always say you can makeup your destiny – which is why we made it the empowering mantra of this partnership – it’s even emblazoned on our F1 Academy race car! Get ready to race towards your dreams, darlings, and makeup your destiny!”

Managing director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff said: “At F1 ACADEMY we want young women and girls to feel confident to chase their dreams, no matter the odds. We are on a mission to transform access to our sport, celebrate trailblazing female pioneers in our industry, and inspire a new generation of young women to pursue a career in motorsport.

“It’s a huge privilege to be partnering with Charlotte Tilbury, a brand whose values align so closely to our own. I want to thank Charlotte for believing in our mission and enabling us to reach a new audience of young women to showcase the opportunities available to them in our sport. Our message to them is simple: dare to dream.”

The F1 Academy was launched in 2023 to prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition.

It aims to give drivers access to more track time, racing and testing while supporting them with technical, physical and mental preparations.