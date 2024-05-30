Cate Blanchett Mocked For Saying She's 'Middle Class'

The star, who has banked her estimated $US95 million ($A143 million) fortune thanks to a decades-long acting career that has seen her bag two Oscars, was participating in a United Nations press conference during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival when she made the statement.

Blanchett said she was "middle class" when asked about her experience as a UN goodwill ambassador and giving refugee filmmakers a platform.

"I'm white, I'm privileged, I'm middle class, and ... one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world," she said.

Blanchett has been a long-standing activist for humanitarian causes and stressed how "utterly grateful" she was for the experience and encouraged others with a platform to create a "dialogue with these people".

She went on: "I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspective."

Fans immediately began trolling the star for her "middle class" claim on social media.

One ranted: "You think you're middle class, Cate Blanchett?" while another raged: "I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she 'middle class' she's been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated $90 million."

A third said: "'Middle class' my a**," while another stated: "Under no circumstances is a net worth of $95 million middle class!!!"

Other fans of Blanchett defended the actress, saying she may have meant she was "middle class" compared to billionaire showbiz figures.

Mother-of-four Blanchett, who is married to playwright Andrew Upton, is building an eco-mansion in a picturesque seaside town in Cornwall once dubbed 'Hollywood-on-Sea'.

