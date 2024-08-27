The Project

Carlton Coach Michael Voss Hailed Hero After Stopping Alleged Car Thieves

Carlton coach Michael Voss has been hailed a hero after he stopped an alleged car thief who had crashed a car near a Melbourne café.

Voss had been waiting at Baron Milk Bar in Hawthorn when a stolen Mercedes car hit the curb and rolled onto its side on the footpath.

The three-time Brisbane premiership captain witnessed the crash and then filmed the two youths who were inside the vehicle before chasing after a 16-year-old boy who fled the scene.

A Victoria police spokesperson said that the two occupants attempted to flee the scene, but “one teen was detained by a member of the public.”

Victoria police also believe the Mercedes to be stolen from Ivanhoe East and that the investigation was ongoing.

The owner of Baron Milk Bar, James Laskie, told Nine News that he had helped Boss chase the alleged offenders.

“One of them got away, but [Voss] grabbed the second guy and had him on the floor,” he told Nine News. “Police did a search of him, and they [allegedly] removed a large knife from him, and it was a decent-sized knife.”

