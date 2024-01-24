The Project

Britney Spears’ Coming-Of-Age Classic ‘Crossroads’ Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix has announced that Britney Spears’ 2002 film ‘Crossroads' will be available to stream for the first time, available globally on February 15.

The movie was Spears’ first lead role in a feature film, and saw her star as high school senior Lucy who embarks on a cross-country road trip with her friends Kit, played by Zoë Saldana, and Mimi, Taryn Manning.

Kim Cattrall, Justin Long and Dan Aykroyd also appeared in the film, which tackled heavy subject matter such as teen pregnancy and rape. 

The film's soundtrack featured Spears’ cover of ‘I Love Rock 'n Roll’, as well as her single ‘I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman’.

Despite being critically panned at the time of release the film has developed a cult following in the years since, even screening in cinemas last year to coincide with the release of Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me

Marking the 22 year anniversary of the films theatrical release, Netflix shared the announcement to their social media pages with the caption “The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming... but that's about to change!”

“So thrilled to announce that CROSSROADS will finally be available on Netflix GLOBALLY starting February 15”.

