Bobi The Farmdog Is Now A World Record Holder For Oldest Dog At 30-Years-Old

The previous record holder was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, who lived to be 29 years and 5 months old.

Bluey lived from 1910 to 1939, meaning that Bobi has broken an almost century-old record.

Bobi’s birth date has been verified by Serviço Medico-Veterinario do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria) and a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government, SIAC.

“I never thought of registering Bobi to break the record because, fortunately, our animals have always lasted for many years,” Bobi’s owner Leonel Costa told Guinness.

“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind.”

Costa attributes Bobi’s long life to living in a “calm, peaceful environment” and being fed “human food”.

“What we ate, they ate too. Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn’t hesitate and chooses our food.”

Bobi has spent his years roaming around the farm and forests that the Coast family lives on in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a livestock guardian breed. According to the American Kennel Club, the average life expectancy of a Rafeiro do Alentejo is about 12 to 14 years.

38-year-old Costa reflects on the time Bobi was born, “I was eight years old. My father was a hunter, and we always had many dogs.”

“Unfortunately, at that time, it was considered normal by older people who could not have more animals at home to bury the animals in a hole so that they would not survive,” Costa explained.

Costa went on to explain that his father decided that they could not care for more animals and took the puppies out of the room while the new mum, Gira, was out of the room.

This distressed Costa and his brother, as they noticed Gira returning to the room where the puppies were born.

“We found this situation strange, because if the animals were no longer there, why would she go there?!”

They soon realised that one puppy was unknowingly left behind. Apparently, Bobi blended in with the wood. Costa and his brothers kept Bobi a secret.

“I confess that when they found out that we already knew, they screamed a lot and punished us, but it was worth it and for a good reason.”