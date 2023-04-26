The Project

Black Mirror Set To Return To Netflix After A Four Year Hiatus

Fans of Black Mirror are excited after hearing that the dystopian drama series is returning to Netflix after a four-year-long hiatus.

The official Twitter account tweeted, "What have we missed?", sending fans into a frenzy.

The show creator, Charlie Brooker, responded to the tweet with a quizzical face emoji.

The Netflix Twitter account also replied, "Scientists are still creating robots that slowly harness more and more advanced AI like they haven't watched a single episode of your show."

A fan added, "Oh just a global pandemic, economic collapse, wildfires, murder hornets, and the general chaos of 2020. But don't worry, it's not like anything major happened."

"COVID, January 6th, George Floyd, Trump indicted, need I go on?" another fan said.

"The next Black Mirror season 6 trailer should just be news/video clips of the past 3 years and end with 'Thanks for Watching. Season 7 is coming soon," one fan suggested.

Another Twitter user pointed out the similarities between the events in the show and real life, "I can't imagine another season that can top what we are already seeing and experiencing IRL… we are the show."

"Just give us something to put in the calendar," another fan asked.

The previous season was comprised of only three episodes.

The show ceased production after the producers left their production company, House of Tomorrow.

The parent company of House of Tomorrow, Endemol Shine Group, sold the rights to the show to Banijay Group in 2020. Netflix has since worked out a deal with Banijay Group to keep the show on the streaming platform.

Image: Netflix

Man Gets Stung With a $486 Fare For Falling Asleep in Cab

