Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

Speaking on his podcast, Club Random, Maher told viral social media star Hailey Welch (a.k.a. the Hawk Tuah girl) that when it comes to Swift, “it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

Maher, 68, was initially complimentary of Swift, saying he “liked her more when she was country,” and is a fan of Sparks Fly, a song from her 2010 album Speak Now.

The comedian then became more critical of the musician, saying, “I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player… I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

“Whatever makes her happy,” Welch said. “If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

“He’s gonna dump her, though, you know that,” Maher replied.

Welch went on to say that if they did break up, the next album “won’t be f**k John Mayer no more, it’ll be f**k Travis”.

“I’d feel tacking singing about my ex-boyfriends,” Welch said, to which Maher agreed the behaviour was “very tacky”.

“You can’t control what the muse dictates to you — she’s a songwriter. I can’t fault her for that. But [her breakups] seem like such a recurrent theme,” Maher said.

“At some point, you just wanna say, ‘Maybe you should write a song called Maybe It’s Me.’”