The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

Bill Maher Says Travis Kelce Will Dump ‘Tacky’ Taylor Swift

US comedian Bill Maher has predicted Travis Kelce will break up with Taylor Swift, calling the popstar ‘tacky’.

Speaking on his podcast, Club Random, Maher told viral social media star Hailey Welch (a.k.a. the Hawk Tuah girl) that when it comes to Swift, “it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when.”

Maher, 68, was initially complimentary of Swift, saying he “liked her more when she was country,” and is a fan of Sparks Fly, a song from her 2010 album Speak Now

The comedian then became more critical of the musician, saying, “I’m sure she’s a lovely person, but the whole thing with the football player… I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

“Whatever makes her happy,” Welch said. “If that’s what she wants to do and it makes her happy, it ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

“He’s gonna dump her, though, you know that,” Maher replied. 

Welch went on to say that if they did break up, the next album “won’t be f**k John Mayer no more, it’ll be f**k Travis”.

“I’d feel tacking singing about my ex-boyfriends,” Welch said, to which Maher agreed the behaviour was “very tacky”.

“You can’t control what the muse dictates to you — she’s a songwriter. I can’t fault her for that. But [her breakups] seem like such a recurrent theme,” Maher said.  

“At some point, you just wanna say, ‘Maybe you should write a song called Maybe It’s Me.’”

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'
NEXT STORY

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

Democrats Campaign Turns To Calling JD Vance 'Weird'

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee in Philadelphia, sources say.
Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris Video Uses John Farnham's 'You're The Voice'

Kamala Harris’ campaign for the U.S. Presidential Election has an Aussie flavour, with John Farnharm's 'You're The Voice' used as a backing track on an unofficial campaign video.
NZ Cinema Calls Police After Moviegoers Bring In Outside Snacks

NZ Cinema Calls Police After Moviegoers Bring In Outside Snacks

A movie theatre in New Zealand called the police on a group of patrons after they allegedly brought in outside snacks and filmed a heated argument with cinema employees.
Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Aussie Comedian Shares Millennial ‘Core Memory' Unrelatable By Gen Z

Comedian Tanya Hennessy gave everyone a blast from the past when she recounted how Millennials had to call their parents while they were at work and ask them random questions, something Gen Z's don't have to do now, all thank
Wife Baffled After Husband Bans All Nicknames For Their Son

Wife Baffled After Husband Bans All Nicknames For Their Son

A dad in the UK has laid down the law, telling his wife that he doesn't want his son Daniel to have a nickname, ever!