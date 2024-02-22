The Project

Barry Keoghan Goes Naked For The Cover Of Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan is keeping his latest bare-naked trend going after gracing the cover of Vanity Fair in the nude.

The ‘Saltburn’ actor, who gave us all an experience as Oliver Quick, has posed for the 30th annual Hollywood issue.

The ‘in-motion’ cover on social media also features other A-listers such as Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, Natalie Portman, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jenna Ortega.

But everyone else remembered their clothes.

Keoghan’s interview with Vanity Fair talks about his breakout year in 2022 with ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

The Irish actor also revealed he will be reprising his role as the Joker in 'Batman 2'.

Image: Vanity Fair

One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

