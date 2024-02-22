Barry Keoghan Goes Naked For The Cover Of Vanity Fair

The ‘Saltburn’ actor, who gave us all an experience as Oliver Quick, has posed for the 30th annual Hollywood issue.

The ‘in-motion’ cover on social media also features other A-listers such as Bradley Cooper, Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, Lily Gladstone, Natalie Portman, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jenna Ortega.

But everyone else remembered their clothes.

Keoghan’s interview with Vanity Fair talks about his breakout year in 2022 with ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

The Irish actor also revealed he will be reprising his role as the Joker in 'Batman 2'.

Image: Vanity Fair