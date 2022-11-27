The Project

Bambi Is Coming Back To Our Screens For Revenge In A New Horror Movie

Bambi Is Coming Back To Our Screens For Revenge In A New Horror Movie

Bambi to become a revenge thirsty killing machine in new live action remake.

No, you read that right.

Bambi, the adorable deer who frolicked with his woodland pals in the heartbreaking Disney classic is about to undergo a serious makeover in Bambi: The Reckoning.

From the dark and twisted (and honestly wonderfully creative) mind of Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who directed the upcoming childhood destroying horror Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, comes a revenge flick that we’re told will be “…an incredibly dark retelling of the 1928 story we all know and love,” according to filmmaker Scott Jeffrey.

“Finding inspiration from the design used in Netflix's The Ritual, Bambi will be a vicious killing machine that lurks in the wilderness. Prepare for Bambi on rabies!” Ok Scott, can’t wait.

Now for those of you familiar with The Ritual, this really sounds like Bambi is going to be absolutely terrifying.

The creatures in The Ritual were these long spindly, skin crawling monsters lurking in the Swedish wilderness. And while little has been said about what the new Bambi will be about, the angle feels pretty obvious doesn’t it?

We know that in the original Bambi’s mother is slain by a hunter. This is a revenge flick. I think we’re going to see some hunters ripped into bits and I’m team Bambi on this one. I’m also very intrigued to see what the do with Thumper. Please give him a weapon. Please.

Why are they doing this, I hear you ask? Well the why is probably something we should leave alone.

But the how is because, much like with Winnie the Pooh, Bambi enters the public domain this year which means if you got the time and the money and you feel like making something really disturbing, you can.

Which is all fun and games and I’m here for it. But if they touch Ariel so help me god.

