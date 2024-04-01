The Project

Balenciaga Selling Bracelet That Looks Like A Roll Of Tape For US$3,300

Fashion house Balenciaga isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion. They created the Crocs with the heel, the toolbox bag, and the dreaded cargo jeans hybrid.

They don’t care how bad something looks or how stupid the concept is; they know there are fashion tragics out there who will hand over big money to wear their latest stupid item. 

Well, now Balenciaga has done it again with a bracelet that looks exactly like a roll of tape.

According to high snobiety, the bracelet was revealed to the public at the winter 2024 runway show. 

Dubbed the ‘Gaffer Bangle,’ it’s a large clear tape roll with a label on the inside that reads ‘Balenciaga Adhesive – Made in France.’ 

The roll of tape will reportedly set you back about $3,300 US – so about five-thousand Australian dollar-doos.

People online thought it was hilarious; users commenting on high snobiety’s TikTok of the bracelet “I just bought one……but it’s from a small indie brand called Scotch”, “Balenciaga just been dropping the junk drawer every year” and another saying “Did this when I was 10. Balenciaga you behind…”.

As previously mentioned, it looks just like a roll of tape, so if you want to save yourself a lot of money, just put a roll of tape on your wrist and you will be at the height of fashion.

@highsnobiety Would you wear this? 🤨 #balenciaga ♬ Imperfect Island - DJ BAI
