Balenciaga Selling Bracelet That Looks Like A Roll Of Tape For US$3,300

They don’t care how bad something looks or how stupid the concept is; they know there are fashion tragics out there who will hand over big money to wear their latest stupid item.

Well, now Balenciaga has done it again with a bracelet that looks exactly like a roll of tape.

According to high snobiety, the bracelet was revealed to the public at the winter 2024 runway show.

Dubbed the ‘Gaffer Bangle,’ it’s a large clear tape roll with a label on the inside that reads ‘Balenciaga Adhesive – Made in France.’

The roll of tape will reportedly set you back about $3,300 US – so about five-thousand Australian dollar-doos.

People online thought it was hilarious; users commenting on high snobiety’s TikTok of the bracelet “I just bought one……but it’s from a small indie brand called Scotch”, “Balenciaga just been dropping the junk drawer every year” and another saying “Did this when I was 10. Balenciaga you behind…”.

As previously mentioned, it looks just like a roll of tape, so if you want to save yourself a lot of money, just put a roll of tape on your wrist and you will be at the height of fashion.