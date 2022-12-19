The Project

Australia’s Christmas Weather Forecast Is Here, And It’s A Mixed Bag

The majority of Australia is set to experience beautiful, sunshiny days over the Christmas break, with some parts experiencing rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

As Christmas rolls around, many of us are lucky enough to have the day off to spend with family, friends and of course, delicious food. So, will we be heading to the beach or snuggling up indoors?

That depends on where you live.

Whilst last year Perth suffered through the hottest Christmas Day on record with a whopping 42.8-degree day, that is unlikely to be the case this year.

This year, The Bureau of Meteorology predicts Darwin is set to have the hottest Christmas Day, with a stunning 33C prediction.

In contrast, Hobart will likely be the coldest capital, with 21C on Christmas Day.

It’s anticipated that for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth, the weather will peak between 27C and 31C, making it perfect weather for BBQ’s, pool swims or ocean dips.

However, Weatherzone explained modern computer-based weather modelling typically predicts the weather most accurately three to five days out.

So check the forecast in a few days closer to Chrissy to be really certain.

