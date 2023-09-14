Australian Man Covers Parents' Kitchen In Nutella

The walls, counters, appliances, taps and even kettle were shown smothered in the brown breakfast spread.

In a video posted to TikTok, user @kaihspeakup, first name Kaih, showed footage of the kitchen before and after being painted with hazelnut spread.

There is little explanation as to why Kaih decided to do this, aside from a caption that reads, "I always wanted a nutella house" and a comment claiming his younger brother wanted the same.

Kaih showed the process behind the prank in a follow-up video, covering all the surfaces in cling wrap before smearing Nutella over the top.

The video has racked up over 61 million views and 6 million likes, with Kaih telling viewers the clean-up "really wasn't as bad as you think."

Commenters were bewildered by the video, one questioning, "WHO HAS THIS MUCH MONEY FOR THIS MUCH NUTELLA IN THIS ECONOMY."

Many questioned why he would do this, some questioning whether it would even be worth it.

"Just imagine how hard cleaning that would be," wrote another unimpressed viewer.